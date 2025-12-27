Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton David Bowser Hired As Football Head Coach At Albany State University 'I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution and its outstanding football program,' said Bowser.







Albany State University recently announced its next football head coach, bringing in David Bowser to lead the program.

The school’s president, Dr. Robert Scott, and director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly, made the announcement on Dec. 24.

“I want to thank President Dr. Robert Scott, Director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly, and the entire administration at Albany State University for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to lead this great football program,” said Bowser in a written statement. “I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution and its outstanding football program.”

Bowser is leaving Johnson C. Smith University, where he recently served as the special assistant to the Head Football Coach, Director of Player Personnel, and Linebackers, playing a significant role in the school’s success. While at Johnson C. Smith, Bowser supported roster management and recruiting strategy, oversaw key operational functions, and coached linebackers. He also contributed to the university’s academic accountability, compliance, and day-to-day football operations.

“Albany State football has experienced tremendous momentum, and our focus is on sustaining that success while continuing to grow as an institution,” said Dr. Scott. “Coach Bowser brings the leadership, experience, and vision necessary to guide this program forward in alignment with the University’s goals for growth, accountability, and excellence.”

Before his latest role, Bowser was Saint Augustine’s University’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He oversaw 12 NCAA Division II programs, managed athletic department budgets, led fundraising efforts, strengthened compliance structures, and implemented staff evaluation and accountability systems. While on the football field, he rebuilt the roster, emphasized academic progress, and generated support for the program through targeted fundraising initiatives.

Bowser played his collegiate football career at North Carolina State University,

Bowser will start as the school’s head coach on Jan. 5, 2026.

