News by Kandiss Edwards David Kingsley Found Guilty In Murder Of New York Inmate Robert Brooks Sentencing for David Kingsley is scheduled for Dec. 16.







On Oct. 21, Former state prison guard David Kingsley was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the 2024 beating-death of inmate Robert Brooks in New York, The New York Post reported.

Sentencing for Kingsley is scheduled for Dec. 16. He is facing 25 years to life in prison.

The former correctional officer was accused of beating Brooks while he was handcuffed at the Marcy Correctional Facility. Brooks, 43, was transferred on December 9, 2024, and died the following morning. Body-worn camera footage played at trial captured Kingsley wrapping his hands around Brooks’ neck while the inmate was restrained and surrounded by officers.

Brooks’ family released a statement after the verdict:

“Today, the jury made the right decision in finding David Kingsley guilty of murder. While it was hard to see Matthew Galliher and Nicholas Kieffer be given a pass, it highlights the need for systemic change. Mr. Galliher and Mr. Kieffer were doing exactly what their prison supervisors expected them to do. The guards indicted in this case were not a few bad apples; they were part of a rotten system, doing what state officials have allowed them to do.

Mathew Galliher and Nicholas Kieffer were also on trial for murder and manslaughter, but were cleared by the jury on all counts. Video evidence in the case reportedly showed the pair restraining Brooks and applying force. However, jurors did not find the evidence sufficient for a conviction. In total, 10 men were accused of murdering Brooks in an act of gang violence.

Governor Kathy Hochul commented on the verdict in a press release. While Hochul praised the work of the “vast majority’ of New York officers, she strongly condemned the actions of the few. Additionally, Hochul expressed disappointment in the acquittal of Galliher and Kieffer. The Governor reiterated her commitment to reforming New York’s prison system and ensuring oversight and accountability.

“I am deeply committed to the changes we are making to ensure that New York State’s correctional facilities are safe for all who enter — employees, incarcerated persons, visitors and volunteers alike,” Hochul wrote.

Along with the death of Brooks, the 2025 murder of Messiah Nantwi has prompted investigations by the New York Office of State Investigations. Similar to Brooks, Nantwi was beaten to death in the Mid-State Correctional located across the street from Marcy Correctional. Thus far, Francis Chandler took a plea deal, which required him to plead guilty to the Mar. 1 killing.

