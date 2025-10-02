Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Sheff G, Who Appeared With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally Last Year, Sentenced To 5 Years For Attempted Murder “This defendant had talent and opportunity, but chose to use them to fuel violence instead of building a better future,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.







In May 2024, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump invited two Brooklyn drill rappers, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, to join him at his rally in the Bronx. Fast forward less than two years, and Sheff G has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder.

The Associated Press reported that the rapper, whose real name is Michael Williams, was given his prison sentence after copping to using money he earned from his music career to fuel gang violence in his home borough of Brooklyn. Once he completes his sentence, he must serve an additional five years of supervised release. Sheff was sentenced in Brooklyn on Oct. 1.

Before the rapper pleaded guilty to multiple top counts of second-degree attempted murder and second- and fourth-degree conspiracy earlier this year, prosecutors wanted a 20-year sentence for his guilty plea.

“This defendant had talent and opportunity, but chose to use them to fuel violence instead of building a better future,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Sheff was part of a crew of more than 30 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips, and the gang’s affiliate, the 9 Ways gang. Twenty-three members have pleaded guilty to various charges. Seven cases are still pending. Sleepy Hallow, whose real name is Tegan Chambers, who appeared with Sheff when they both performed onstage with Trump on May 23, 2024, at a Bronx park, received a one-year sentence last week on conspiracy charges to which he pleaded guilty.

The rappers went viral after being spotted at the rally. While at the podium, Sheff G said to the crowd, “One thing I want to say, they’re always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump’s gonna shout the wins for all of us.”

Sleepy Hallow came right behind him and said, “Make America Great Again.”

Sheff G’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, had previously stated that the plea deal arrangement made by his client was in the “best interest of everyone involved.”

