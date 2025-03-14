News by Kandiss Edwards Dawn Robinson’s Ex Offers Job After Singer Reveals She Is Unhoused Dawn Robinson's ex-husband, Andre Allen, has offered the former En Vogue member a job in hospitality.







Singer Dawn Robinson, formerly of En Vogue, has revealed she is living in her car, but according to TMZ, her ex-husband, Andre Allen, has offered her a job in hospitality.

Robinson and Allen were married from 2003 to 2010. The “Hold On” singer’s ex was also in the music industry but said leaving that career for the hotel business saved his life.

Allen is willing to help Robinson transition into hospitality, believing she would be a great saleswoman if she “humbles herself.”

Robinson, a seven-time Grammy nominee, briefly reunited with En Vogue in the 2000s. Allen, who said he helped facilitate the reunion, claims he was unaware of the extent of her struggles.

Allen has spoken about the financial hardships faced by former industry colleagues. A two-time Grammy winner himself, he said he has seen musicians die in poverty and has financially helped other music industry figures in need.

The singer revealed her situation on YouTube in a video titled “Your New Life Is in the Scary.” She discussed moving in with her parents during a career downturn, which she said strained her relationship with her mother.

Robinson described her experience as an “unexpected” growth period.

“Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting. There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it, so the universe does it for us,” she wrote in the video caption. “During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.”

The MTV Award-winning singer has yet to respond to Allen’s offer. Now a Hilton hospitality salesman, Allen believes Robinson’s personality would help her succeed in the industry. Though this isn’t the first time he has extended the offer, Robinson’s current circumstances may prompt her to accept.

