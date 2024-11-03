Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Daymond John Brings Black Entrepreneurs Day To Atlanta: $1M In Grants, Star Power From Kelly Rowland And 2Chainz Daymond John shares what he has planned for the 5th annual Black Entrepreneurs Day in Atlanta.







Daymond John will mark the fifth anniversary of Black Entrepreneurs Day in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first time.

On Nov. 22nd, John’s signature Black Entrepreneurs Day (BED) will be taking over Atlanta’s historic Fox Theater for its celebration of Black Excellence and Opportunity. Free for all to attend, this year’s event includes branded activations that give attendees the chance to elevate their business and brand for the foreseeable future.

From insightful discussions with an inspiring lineup of guests to the NAACP Small Business Powershift Grant Program—which will award over $1 million in grants to more than 40 Black-owned businesses—Black Entrepreneurs Day offers everything a Black business owner needs to elevate their enterprise to the next level. This year’s event is a special one for John, in addition to hosting BED in Atlanta for the first time ever, the event will be live for all to enjoy.

“We’re doing it live this year, we’re always trying to enhance what we have,” John tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I think that we also have added another element to it called the “Entrepreneur Plaza,” which if you want to come earlier, you can come and a company like Constant Contact is taking headshots. Hilton for Business, Chase, Chase Wealth Management is there, U.S. Navy. So many different things are added to it.”

It’s set to be a star-studded event with special appearances from Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Kelly Rowland, the iconic entertainer Flavor Flav, influential media personality Charlamagne tha God, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles (presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management), financial educators Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings from “Earn Your Leisure,” and a live performance by Atlanta’s own multi-platinum rapper 2Chainz presented by Raising Cane’s.

Under the NAACP Small Business Powershift Grant Program, entrepreneurs have the chance to apply for the Powershift Grant and become one of 40 businesses awarded a share of over $1 million in grants. This year, partners including JPMorgan Chase, Hilton, T-Mobile for Business, and Constant Contact will contribute a combined total of $100,000 in grants, with each individual grant valued at $25,000.

“We’re very passionate about what we do,” John says of the Black community. “I think that with the democratizing of the retail space with things like AI and social media, we can empower ourselves now. Support ourselves and support each other.”

Given the strong sponsorship support for BED 2024, John sees it as clear evidence that major corporations recognize the value of investing in the Black community, even in the face of opposition from anti-DEI efforts.

“There’s a lot of different other cultures who love to support us too. They love our music, they love our food, they love everything about us, and they just want to know how can they support us,” John notes.

“I think that if we look at that side of the aspect of it, I mean, we can never profit or thrive over the shortcoming, but we can always find these gems and these ways to grow off of what we are. And we’re a resilient people that everybody loves.”

Launched in 2020 to address the challenges facing the community after the tragic events surrounding George Floyd, Black Entrepreneurs Day was established to shift the focus from hardship to empowerment. Committed to uplifting Black entrepreneurs, the event seeks to educate and inspire through conversations with iconic Black leaders and celebrity guests, features star-studded musical performances, and offers crucial financial support through the NAACP Powershift Grant program.

Tickets for Black Entrepreneurs Day 2024 are free and available for registration at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com now. Press play above to learn more about this year’s event.

