(Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Daymond John Shows Up As A Mentor For ‘Launchpad’ $100K Startup Competition About 30 teams comprising 100 founders are expected to participate in the competition.









Daymond John, co-founder of fashion brand FUBU and an investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” is among the entrepreneurs enlisted to mentor early-stage founders through Stan’s Launchpad initiative.

Stan, the digital entrepreneurship platform, announced Launchpad, a 14-day startup competition bringing together 100 early-stage founders to develop their businesses, build audiences, and compete for a $100,000 prize, according to a recent announcement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The program is scheduled for Oct. 4-19 at a private camp in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, approximately two hours from New York City. About 30 teams comprising 100 founders are expected to participate in the competition, which combines business development, mentorship, and content creation.

“An idea can get you in the door, but what you do with the idea is what really matters,” John said in a statement.

“What makes Launchpad unique is that it gives founders the chance to pressure-test themselves and their businesses in real time,” he said.

He continued: “They have to move fast, sharpen their story, build demand, and make decisions with real stakes. That kind of environment can reveal what is working, what needs to change, and how far a founder is really capable of going.”

Stan Co-Founder John Hu confirmed John’s involvement in a social media post, identifying him alongside Gary Vaynerchuk and Sophia Amoruso as mentors for the competition.

The initiative features guidance from prominent entrepreneurs and investors, including Brandon Bryant, co-founder and partner at Harlem Capital; Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia; Sophia Amoruso, founder of Nasty Gal and managing partner of Trust Fund; and Zach Yadegari, co-founder of Cal AI and founder of Flow.

Participants are expected to attend masterclasses, receive mentorship, and compete in elimination rounds before presenting their businesses to investors during a closing Demo Day. The experience is also slated to be filmed for a documentary competition series highlighting the challenges of building a startup.

A central focus of Launchpad is teaching entrepreneurs how to establish an audience while developing their businesses, a strategy commonly known as building in public.

“Building is easy. Distribution is hard. You can build the best product in your category and still lose to someone who started building an audience a year earlier,” Stan Co-Founder Vitalii Dodonov said in a statement.

Founders are also expected to use Stanley, the company’s content creation tool, to document their progress, develop marketing materials, and expand their online reach.

Hu said the initiative reflects the early support that helped launch the company.

“A handful of people bet on me before there was anything to bet on. That is the only reason Stan exists,” Hu said. “Launchpad is our turn to make that bet on a hundred other founders.”

Founded in 2021, Stan operates Stan Store, which allows entrepreneurs to sell digital products, coaching services, and community programs. According to the company, more than 90,000 people have collectively earned over $600 million through the platform.

Applications for Launchpad closed Sept. 25, 2026.

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