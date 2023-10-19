DC Young Fly Reveals Sister’s Death Several Months After Jacky Oh’s Sudden Death

Earlier this year, the mother of DC Young Fly’s three children and partner, Jacky Oh, died at the age of 32. The comedian just announced that his sister has died several days ago.

DC Young Fly posted the news on his Instagram account, also revealing that his cousin died last year.

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 people☹️ my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago🤦🏽‍♂️.. u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it 🙏🏾 make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity #StayPrayedUp #KeepGODFirst”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

DC Young Fly did not reveal the cause of death for his cousin and his sister, but it was reported by The Los Angeles Times that before Jacky Oh’s death, she reportedly posted on her Instagram account that she was in Miami to allegedly undergo a “Mommy makeover.” That post was later deleted.

She was found unresponsive on May 31 in her Miami hotel room, according to the Miami Police Department. Smith went to Florida with her aunt to have surgery. An autopsy report listed her death as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery. It was ruled accidental.

The Wild ‘N Out model shared three young children with DC Young Fly: daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince. The two met on the set of the Nick Cannon-led improv show in 2015 and maintained a steady long-term relationship.

RELATED CONTENT: DC YOUNG FLY DISCUSSES LIFE LESSONS & LOSS