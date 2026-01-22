Good Look, De La Soul! Rap Group Hosts ‘Good Health’ Summit At Morehouse For Black Men’s Wellness

Hip-hop group De La Soul is launching a summit at Morehouse College to address health inequities for Black men.

The inaugural event, titled, “Good Health: Mind, Body & Soul Summit,” will go down Feb. 19 at the all-men’s HBCU. The exclusive event will connect community leaders and innovators across the health, science, sports, and entertainment sectors, sparking conversations surrounding Black men’s health and wellness.

Powered by LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in clinical cancer treatment, the event will highlight health topics, providing facts and insights with the culture in mind. Inspired by the group’s latest hit “Good Health,” from the 10th studio album “Cabin In The Sky,” the Good Health Summit will champion the group’s advocacy beyond hip-hop. Members of the iconic rap trio also emphasized their evolving mission to help Black men live longer and better.

“This Summit is about turning pain into purpose,” explained Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos) in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We’ve always used our music to speak life—and Good Health is about making sure our people live long enough to tell their own stories.

Since their breakout in New York’s hip-hop scene, De La Soul, comprised of members Posdnuos, the late Trugoy the Dove, and Maseo, have held their own in the rap game with their creative lyrics and infusion of jazz and alternative sounds. The Grammy-winning group has gone on to receive widespread critical acclaim and recognition from fellow hip-hop greats alike.

The summit will host sessions in three facets, focusing on mental, physical, and emotional health. The mind sessions will address grief and anxiety while unpacking trauma placed on Black men. The summit’s body sessions will speak on physical illnesses that disproportionately impact Black men, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, amplifying ways of prevention. Lastly, and aligned with De La Soul’s purpose, the soul sessions will explore how our cultural, communal, and familial bonds can be their own form of healing.

As the summit kicks off at Morehouse, the invite-only occasion will provide a new way for Black men to holistically engage with one another and champion their own wellness.

Vincent Mason (Maseo) added, “Good health is real wealth. We’re creating space for Black men, families, and communities to own that truth—together.

RELATED CONTENT: Kyren Lacy’s ‘Heartbroken’ Parents Open Up After Son’s Suicide While Emphasizing Mental Health