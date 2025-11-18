Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Debbie Allen Receives Honorary Oscar Alongside Tom Cruise And Wynn Thomas Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise partied hard in celebration of their honorary Oscar awards.







Debbie Allen is Academy Award certified after being presented with her honorary Oscar alongside Tom Cruise and scenographer Wynn Thomas.

On Nov. 16, the 16th Governors Awards was held at the Ray Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where Allen was presented with her honorary Oscar from Tony and Grammy-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, as cited by Forbes. Tom Cruise received his award from Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Octavia Spencer came to present Wynn Thomas with his honor.

Dolly Parton accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via a pre-recorded speech from her Nashville home, unable to attend due to a previously announced medical procedure. The spotlight, however, remained on this year’s Governors Awards honorees, chosen by the Academy’s board for their careers. Unlike the competitive Oscars, which are voted on by the Academy’s 10,000+ members for specific films, the Governors Awards recognize lifetime achievement and contributions to the industry.

Allen, a renowned choreographer, actress, and Broadway director, celebrated the accolade through a pre-award celebration at her famed Debbie Allen Dance Academy, where she jammed out with Cruise in a now-viral moment shared on social media.

tom cruise got an honorary oscar (as well as debbie allen!!!) and hung out with all the black people at the after party pic.twitter.com/DSjq4Ou1ZF — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) November 17, 2025

A-listers gathered to watch the stars receive their honors, with attendance from the likes of Queen Latifah, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Andra Day, who performed "Jolene" in honor of Parton, Damson Idris, Jurnee Smollett, Regina Hall, Wunmi Mosaku, Ryan Coogler, and more.

After more than 40 years captivating audiences on screen and stage, and mentoring the next generation through her acclaimed dance academy, Allen’s Oscar recognition has long been overdue. In her acceptance speech, Allen became emotional while recapping her decades of hard work and service to the entertainment industry.

“Thank you so much to the Academy and the board of governors for this glorious golden moment in the sun with Oscar,” she said. “Movies were a way in for my sister and me. We used to watch all the movies, and our imaginations could go and wander. We could see ourselves. This is such a profound moment.”

The Fame star even gave a special shoutout to Cruise by making a nod to the actor’s infamous dance scene in 1983’s Risky Business.

“Honey, we loved you when you slid out in those tightie-whities. We said yes!” Allen exclaimed.

Debbie Allen even gave a shout-out to Tom Cruise.

"Honey, we loved you when you slid out in those tightie-whities. We said yes!" 😆 pic.twitter.com/lZoAXkTvA1 — Olivia (@Tomolivia24) November 17, 2025

Cruise returned the love in his acceptance speech by taking a moment to praise Allen and her decorated career.

“You are more than an actor, director, or choreographer; you are an absolute queen,” he said.

Tom Cruise finally has an Oscar, he received an honorary Oscar at the Governor Awards tonight but he took the time to give Debbie Allen her flowers during his speech:



"You are more than an actor, director or choreographer, you are an absolute queen"pic.twitter.com/nb05S424r0 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 17, 2025

Allen is best known for her roles in Fame and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as her work as a director and producer in television and theater. She’s currently directing the latest Broadway run of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and has been tapped to direct the upcoming play about Maya Angelou, Phenomenal Woman. Over her career, Allen has won five Emmys, a Golden Globe, and earned two Tony nominations. Her honorary Oscar adds to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the legacy of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, her decades of philanthropic work, and numerous other accolades.

