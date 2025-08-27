Deion Sanders And Blenders Eyewear Continue To Change the Game With The New PRIME21 Launch

Deion Sanders has never been one to play small. Known to the world as “Coach Prime,” the Hall of Famer, two-sport legend, and current head coach of Colorado football has built a legacy around excellence, style, and staying unapologetically true to himself. That same energy is fueling his latest collaboration with Blenders Eyewear: the release of the new PRIME21 Kingpin sunglasses.

Following the success of their first partnership, Sanders and Blenders are back with a new drop that’s already generating excitement among fans, athletes, and eyewear lovers. The PRIME21 Kingpin sunglasses reflect Sanders’ signature flair: bold, versatile, and built for people who want to stand out both on and off the field. Centered around the powerful message, “Every Day is Gameday,” the campaign rallies fans to embrace their own “prime” mindset, taking the intensity and excitement of gameday into everyday life.

“When you put these Blenders shades on, you’re STEPPING INTO YOUR PRIME,” said Sanders. “It’s about swagger, and showing up ready to win, wherever life takes you. These aren’t just sunglasses… they’re a STATEMENT. Every day, we’re shining, and it AIN’T HARD 2 FIND.”

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in Sanders’ coaching career. Since taking over at Colorado, he has captured national attention by reinvigorating the program, inspiring his players, and proving that his impact goes far beyond the gridiron. His commitment to excellence and authenticity aligns seamlessly with Blenders’ mission of designing eyewear that empowers self-expression.

Blenders Eyewear, founded in San Diego by Chase Fisher, has built its reputation on disrupting the eyewear industry with high-quality products that define today’s culture. Collaborations with athletes and tastemakers like Sanders have helped the brand grow into one of the fastest-rising players in the lifestyle and sports space.

“This partnership with Coach Prime is about more than eyewear. It’s about shifting culture and building something that makes people feel bold every time they put it on,” said Blenders Eyewear Founder Chase Fisher. “From the beginning, we weren’t chasing hype. We were creating something that lives at the intersection of sport, style, and self-belief. It’s become bigger than sunglasses. It’s culture. It’s confidence. And Season 3 is all about inviting more people into the movement.”

The success of the initial PRIME21 collection set the stage for this follow-up, exceeding sales expectations and generating widespread media attention. From social media buzz to consumer demand, fans quickly embraced the shades, making them a must-have for both sports enthusiasts and students alike. The collaboration not only strengthened Blenders’ presence in the lifestyle and sports markets but also reinforced Sanders’ reputation as a cultural icon whose influence transcends the field. This proven chemistry between Sanders and Blenders makes the PRIME21 launch a highly anticipated moment with built-in momentum and fan enthusiasm.

For Sanders, PRIME21 is more than a collaboration; it’s a continuation of his larger mission: to inspire people to embrace their greatness without compromise. The new Blenders x PRIME21 Kingpin sunglasses (priced at $89) are available for purchase now on blenderseyewear.com or in Blenders stores near you.

