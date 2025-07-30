Deion Sanders Offers To Continue Scholarship For Player Leaving Team Due to Multiple Concussions

Although the news cycle has focused on Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders defeating bladder cancer, Sanders is sill looking out for others.

“Coach Prime” told former running back Charlie Offerdahl, who is leaving the team after suffering multiple concussions, that he can keep his football scholarship so he can complete school.

According to Whiskey Riff, Sanders announced the decision during a team meeting. Offerdahl was on the team when Sanders took over as coach in 2023, so he refers to him as an OG or OB, for Original Buffs.

Offerdahl tearfully informed his soon-to-be former teammates about his decision to step down. He wants to pursue dentistry and doesn’t want to be derailed by the serious effects of concussions.

He thanked Sanders for believing in him more than he believed in himself.

After Offerdahl spoke, Sanders acknowledged his contributions to the team and informed him of the school’s plans to continue his education by extending his scholarship.

“You guys know how I feel about the OGs, the OBs–Original Buffs. If there’s somebody out there that’s in control of a dental school, I want to make sure we take care of him. We gonna get somebody out there to bless you.

“I know you are stepping away from this, but we’re going to continue your scholarship. We’re gonna pay for everything for him because I love him. I wish to God that we just had 11 players (that have) what he has inside of him and what makes him who he is…Love you, man, and appreciate you, man. We’re gonna take care of you.”

Earlier this week, the coach revealed he was dealing with bladder cancer in the previous months. Through a recent surgery, he is cancer-free after consulting with doctors on how to go forward.

