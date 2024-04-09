Deion Sanders Chastises Team After Professor Complains That Players Disrespect Him In Classroom

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders chastised his football players after a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder said the student-athletes “make it clear that they don’t want to be here.”

Sanders was not at all happy with his players after a professor at the university wrote the coach a letter that his players did not pay much attention in class and that he has to repeat things because the players don’t want to be there.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Sanders reads the letter to the players and displays it on a screen for the players.

“This semester has been extremely challenging for me as a professor. I have never felt so disrespected in my 10 years of teaching. Students do not follow even minimally and it slows down my class so much. That makes it clear that they don’t want to be here, they have very little personal responsibility, making ME responsible for their grades. For the students that do want to learn, it has been a bad experience as well since they have to work on breakout rooms, and the distracted students do not bring anything to the table. I often have to repeat the same three to four times because student-athletes are present but not really in class. I do not think they have committed to my class of the online format. I recommend that they take in-person classes next time.”

Sanders then read critiques about certain players from the professor’s letter, telling the players his goal is to make them men since they choose not to be great football players.

He then filmed a segment speaking to his coaches about what just transpired.

“I’m a little frustrated, I’m a little angry right now. We in this new collective and NIL state of mind, we’ve got youngsters that are all in on one side of the game. Ninety or 95% of your roster ain’t going pro, so coaches, we’ve got to emphasize education. We’ve got to emphasize life, and we’ve got to emphasize the next step, the next elevation if it don’t work. So, today, was not wonderful, but I be dern if I allow these kids to get out of here without something.”