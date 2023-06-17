Coach Prime Could Face Foot Amputation Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is facing health scares that could impact his upcoming season as the University of Colorado’s head football coach.

In the latest episode of Thee Pregame Show, the youtube series showcased Sanders with his medical team as they revealed he may need his left foot amputated.

Coach Prime expressed how he “can’t not feel the bottom of his foot” to his team of medical professionals, including vascular and orthopedic surgeons, as well as athletic trainers.

The former Jackson State University coach relayed that the problem was poor circulation with one of the doctors affirming that the numbness stemmed from a significant drop in pressure levels in the area.

His medical advisors suggest he remain proactive by resting more to give his body time to heal, instead of going into the season without remedying the issue. Sander’s foot trouble has impacted him in the past with nine surgeries in 2021, leaving him with only 8 toes after two were removed. His recovery period has impacted his coaching ability before.

However, Sanders states that he’s “not going to sit down” as the busy coach has big plans for the Colorado Buffaloes season set to begin in September.

However, despite the alarming news, Sanders remained optimistic about his future, sharing to his over 3 millions followers about the status of his ongoing health ordeal.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME’ – I keep moving forward, progressing,” shared the 55-year-old.

“Just keep the faith and know if he brought you to it, he will bring you through it. I’m Coach Prime and I’m built for this.”

As his coaching updates and health struggles remain headlining news in the collegiate sports world, Coach Sanders is still determined to make a legacy for himself in his coaching career even through the medical setbacks.

