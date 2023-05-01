Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL For Overlooking HBCU Talent at Draft

One of Deion Sanders’ former players at Jackson State University was the ONLY HBCU player selected in the NFL draft, leaving Coach Prime “ashamed.”

The New England Patriots drafted former JSU player Isaiah Bolden to its team, and although Sanders felt he should have been taken at a higher spot, he was proud of the player for being picked up by an NFL team. Still, that didn’t mean that the Colorado coach didn’t have a few choice words for the football league.

He took to his social media account to congratulate Bolden and, in the same message, chastised the rest of the NFL for not acknowledging the many great Black football players who attended HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities). He even stated that there were at least three more players from his JSU squad who warranted being selected.

“So proud of you, @isaiahbolden23. You deserved to be drafted much higher, but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had three more draft-worthy players at JSU.”

According to ESPN, Bolden played the cornerback position and was also a returner for Jackson State. The New England Patriots selected him in the seventh round (245th overall) this past Saturday.

Bolden is the second JSU player drafted who played under Coach Prime. Last year, four HBCU players were selected in the NFL draft, including linebacker James Houston, who the Detroit Lions picked up in the sixth round. Houston was the third player in the NFL to record at least one sack in each of his first four career games.

