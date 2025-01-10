Deion Sanders Credits Jackson State For Coaching Success

The collegiate success that former NFL player Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has had as a football coach, he attributed to the first college that hired him as a head coach, Jackson State University.

According to Clarion Ledger, during a recent appearance on “Good Morning America,” the NFL Hall of Fame coach acknowledged the HBCU while speaking on the program on Wednesday, Jan. 8. “Good Morning America” host, DeMarco Morgan, who is a Jackson State alumnus, thanked Sanders for what he has done for the school, which recently won the Celebration Bowl in December.

Morgan told Sanders that he “looked out” for JSU when he accepted the job and brought them into the national spotlight while also winning games. Sanders responded to him by stating that because of Jackson State, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“They looked out for me. Without Jackson State, there would be no Prime, trust me.”

Sanders became the 21st head football coach in Jackson State history when the school hired him in September 2020.

A legendary football program and a Pro Football Hall of Famer have joined forces.@DeionSanders has been named the 21st head football coach at Jackson State University. #IBelieve #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/8g6hJh4riS — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) September 21, 2020

After leading Jackson State University to two straight SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) championships, Sanders was hired to bring his coaching prowess to the University of Colorado Boulder to prominence in 2022. When he left Jackson State for Colorado, he was rewarded by becoming the highest-paid coach in CU history. Three of his players who are leaving the team this year have a chance to be drafted into the NFL. His quarterback son, Sheduer, is projected to be the No. 1 quarterback picked in the draft, while two-way player Travis Hunter is anticipated to be a Top 5 pick, and his other son, Shilo, may be selected, although it’s unknown his expected falling in the draft.

Sanders is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. He has won two Super Bowls while playing 14 seasons in the National Football League. Sanders also played Major League Baseball from 1989- 2001.

