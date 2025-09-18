Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Deion Sanders Expects Accountability From Players 'If you're going to be accountable to go pick up that NIL check, you're going to be accountable for what goes on on that field as well.'







Former NFL great Deion Sanders had a message for college athletes about accountability on the field at a time when players are receiving checks for participating in a sport that, until recently, had been compensated only through scholarships.

According to The Sporting News, during a press conference, the Colorado Buffaloes football head coach reminded his players that they must be accountable for their play, whether they win or lose, on the field—especially those who are being paid through NIL (name, image, likeness) deals. In recent years, some players have been earning money through outside sponsorships that pay them.

“If you’re going to be accountable to go pick up that NIL check, you’re going to be accountable for what goes on on that field as well. And our kids understand that, and they’re holding one another accountable, and I like it. I really do. I love them for that.”

This is the coach’s first year that his son, Shedeur, is not playing at the quarterback position, as he is now an NFL player on the Cleveland Browns team. Without the quarterback leading the team, something he has done since “Coach Prime” coached the Jackson State University team and the current Colorado squad, the team has seemingly lost a little luster, along with last season’s Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, not on the team, as he is also playing in the NFL.

Leadership on the field is important to Sanders as well, as he stated that he expects that, along with consistency, of anyone involved in his life.

“Leadership and consistency. That’s it. That ain’t much to ask for, is it? Leadership and consistency. I look for that from everyone. Every man and every woman that’s involved in my life.”

The Buffaloes are currently sporting a losing record of 1-2 after dropping their first week’s contest and again this past weekend. The team’s next match is against Wyoming on Sept. 20 at home.

