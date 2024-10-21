Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton President Obama Gets An Earful From Deion Sanders After Erroneously Predicting Buffaloes Loss After Obama predicted that Sanders' team would lose to Arizona, Sanders responds to him after the Buffaloes blew them out







With eyes on the Colorado/Arizona game on Oct. 19, President Barack Obama seemingly predicted that Deion Sanders‘ team was going to lose. Yet Sanders had a message for the former president after his team blew out Obama’s selection.

After the Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 34-7, Sanders spoke about Obama telling the press not to “bet against the Wildcats.”

Speaking to reporters at a press conference to discuss the game, he made sure to acknowledge Obama’s wrong prediction.

“President Obama is everything to me. I mean, I love him, I admire him. I respect him tremendously. But…. I heard what he said, you know?”

Sanders went on to seemingly chastise the former president for betting against him and his team. He did mention that Obama may have had to play the political game since he was in Tucson when he made the statement stumping for Vice President Kamala Harrison in her bid to become the next President of the United States.

“President, I heard what you said, man,” Sanders said. “Like c’mon, c’mon. That’s why I really don’t get into politics. I’m into people. Because politicians, they play the political game, and he was here and had to play the political games that they have two good players. We got more than two good players. But then you’re here, so you have to support that.”

“President [Obama], you’re my man, I love ya, I appreciate ya, but come on dawg.” 🤣@DeionSanders calls out the former President for saying @CUBuffsFootball has 2 good players 😅⬇️ pic.twitter.com/785OlcDum6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2024

According to USA Today, while Obama was speaking to the press, he mentioned that he noticed some buses from Colorado at the airport.

“As we landed, we saw Colorado’s buses at the airport,” Obama said. “And I know Colorado’s got a couple good players. But I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row, so don’t bet against the Wildcats tomorrow.”