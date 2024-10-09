Tubi’s First-Ever Talk Show Will Star Deion Sanders

Popular streaming provider Tubi is venturing into the talk show space with its first original talk show that will be hosted by Deion Sanders.

The NFL legend will team up with former Entertainment Tonight host Rosci Diaz for We Got Time Today, Deadline reports. The new talk show covers news, culture, entertainment, and sports with interviews and celebrity guests for hour-long episodes airing each Tuesday.

Sanders, who coaches the University of Colorado football team, will host and executive produce the show with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas.

“I’m stepping into the studio to have real conversations with people from all walks of life,” Sanders said in a statement.

“This show is about tapping into the culture,” he added. “We’re going to laugh, debate, inspire, and most importantly, we got time to talk life into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for the Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a big fan of for a long time now.”

SMAC Entertainment brokered the deal for Sanders, working with Sam Harowitz, senior vice president of content acquisitions and partnerships at Tubi.

“At Tubi, we’re committed to delivering engaging content that resonates with viewers by reflecting the diversity of our audience,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi.

“We Got Time Today rejuvenates the traditional talk show format with a loose energy that showcases Deion’s dynamic personality along with his stellar chemistry with Rocsi. This mix of real talk with the pulse of pop culture is very much on brand for Tubi and we expect it will surely spark conversation.”

Diaz is no stranger to the talk show space, having co-hosted BET’s famed 106 and Park alongside Terrence J from 2006 to 2012 before joining ET and Good Morning America.

