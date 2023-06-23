Deion Sanders Scheduled For Emergency Surgery To Remove Blood Clots From His Legs

Updates have been revealed regarding NFL legend Deion Sanders‘ health.

After he revealed he may have to have his left foot amputated, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced on the Pat McAfee Show that Sanders will undergo emergency surgery on Friday to have blood clots removed.

“I had a chance to talk to him this morning,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Man, I hope they don’t have to cut off your d***.’ That’s what I told him.”

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin.. You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Sanders’ medical team discovered clots in both of his legs. CBS News reports the University of Colorado football coach is no stranger to blood clot issues as he started having issues while he was coaching at Jackson State.

However, he seems to be in good spirits and hoping for a positive outcome.

“Now this is what happened. I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out and I have two clots in my leg. One in my right leg, one in my left leg in my thigh,” Sanders said in a video. “Now I have a procedure tomorrow to try and get those clots so I can have proper blood flow through the leg so I can fix the toes.”

On an episode of YouTube show, The Pregame Show, the camera caught the moment doctors alerted Sanders that he could potentially lose his left foot. Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer told Sanders that if he doesn’t deal with the pain he feels in his dislocated toe, a more serious condition could present itself, leading to amputation. But they are hopeful he will be OK before the season starts.

Jones, who is a close friend of Sanders, told McAfree that watching him go through his health issues is hard. “I just want him to get healthy, man,” Jones said.