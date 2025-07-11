Deion Sanders Reemerges Publicly But Stays Silent On Recent Health Issues

In recent weeks, there has been talk of Deion Sanders‘ health, with no indication of what the issues were; but in a return to public view, the mystery remains, as he refuses to speak on it and prefers to focus on the Colorado Buffaloes’ upcoming season.

According to USA Today, the football head coach was at a recent press conference on July 9 for the annual Big 12 Conference preseason media session after being missing in action, and took questions from media members. He hasn’t been seen (minus social media posts) since April after he canceled several public appearances due to health reasons, which were never disclosed.

In June, Sanders assured fans and his followers that he was doing OK and planning his return to the football field after canceling several public appearances amid rumors that he was not at the school. Deion Jr. told his followers that his father was home at the family estate in Canyon, Texas, and “feeling well.”

During his most recent appearance, he made sure to inform the media that he would not comment on what had been going on in the past couple of months, and he would only respond to inquiries about the Buffaloes.

“I’m not here to talk about my health,” Sanders said. “I’m here to talk about my team.”

Although he did not go into detail about his health concerns, he did leave them with something to think about.

“First of all, I trust God with all my mind, all my soul, and with everything I have,” Sanders said. “I never waver. I never say, `Why me?’ regardless of what’s ahead of me or what I see. Like, Lord, just use me. If you could use anything, you could use me. So, I’m truly thankful. I’m truly a go-getter. I want to win at all costs. I want to win the right way. I want to set the right standards, and I want to prepare these young men for life, not just football.”

