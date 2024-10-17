Elderly Couple In Colorado Forced Out Of Home By Alleged Squatters

An elderly couple from Colorado Springs was forced out of their home by several alleged squatters months ago. Not only is the group still occupying the home, it is getting free legal help to continue to stay there.

According to Newsweek, William and Arlene Towns lived in their home for 50 years but had it allegedly taken over by a homeless woman, her son, and her boyfriend after William, who suffers from dementia was alone due to Arlene staying with other family members after having major heart surgery.

The Townses say the homeless woman started talking to William when he walked his dog. She then offered to do some household chores for him before she using the shower and sleeping in the guest room. William assumed that she would do so for a few days.

According to a GoFundMe started by the Townses’ daughter, the woman then took over the house.

“She quickly took advantage of our dad and his compromised mental state and now has moved many of her belongings into his home, has moved two non-working automobiles onto his property, has moved her 15-year-old son and a cat into the house, and now a threatening and confrontational homeless man, her boyfriend, has moved in with her on the property.”

Fox 21 News reported that the Colorado Springs Police Department said since the alleged squatters were invited inside the home they aren’t trespassing. For them to be removed, they have to go through eviction proceedings which is handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

The family has asked the alleged squatters to leave but they refuse to.

“Now that our dad is not sleeping in the home, they have begun a mushroom grow operation in the middle of the living room,” the Townses’ daughter wrote on GoFundMe. “They spend their days living in the home as if it is their own, rummaging through drawers and cupboards, going through storage items, using all appliances, dishes, tools, food in the refrigerator and pantries, etc.”

The GoFundMe account is trying to raise $10,000 for legal fees to help get the squatters out of their home. The Towns, according to the GoFundMe account, fear for their lives and won’t live in the house while it is occupied.

