Delaware State To Become First HBCU Offering Division 1 Women's Wrestling Program The school expects to start its first season during the 2025-26 school year.







Delaware State University makes a new stride in HBCU athletics, becoming the first to have a Division 1 Women’s Wrestling program.

The school announced its latest sports offering on Nov. 7, according to its athletics website. They will partner with the HBCU wrestling initiative to bring the program to the mat. Thus far, the initiative has given $1.25 million to the program’s development.

“This announcement is not only about wrestling; it’s about expanding access to life-changing opportunities,” said Jahi Jones, executive director of HBCU Wrestling. “At HBCU Wrestling, we’ve built a foundation that now allows young women to succeed, thrive, and lead while still being in an environment where they feel seen, valued, and loved. This program aligns with the incredible growth of women’s wrestling nationwide, and I look forward to a strong, lasting partnership with Delaware State University that will inspire and empower future generations.”

Delaware State was the last HBCU to host a wrestling program. However, they had to discontinue offering it in 2009 due to financial and compliance challenges.

Now, they anticipate their first women’s season to occur during the 2025-26 school year. The official start aligns with women’s wrestling likely upgrade to hosting a NCAA championship. With the sport on the rise, HBCUs are taking part in its advancement.

Jahi added, “I don’t think the timing could have been any better than what it is right now, having a full year to be able to get a coach in place and recruiting girls and being able to go in running—the timing is perfect. And then just being able to be a part of that inaugural championship— it’s huge.”

The school’s place in the world of wrestling also lies with one of its alum, Toccara Montgomery. Montgomery rose to fame as an Olympic medalist. She became the first Black woman to wrestle for the United States in the 2004 Olympic Games.

Montgomery also continues to give back to her HBCU community. She is hosting a wrestling clinic in 2023 to boost interest in women’s wrestling. As the school makes history by adding a program, Montgomery is ready for more Black women to achieve in the sport.

“Seeing Delaware State launch the first-ever Division 1 women’s wrestling team at an HBCU is a powerful moment that feels like the realization of a dream,” explained Montgomery. When I held a camp at DSU not long ago, I saw firsthand the excitement and potential in the athletic staff and community. This new program is more than just an opportunity—it’s a historic step forward that will inspire young women of color to chase their passions and know they belong at the highest levels of sport.”

While Morgan State brought back men’s wrestling in 2023, Delaware State will remain the sole HBCU with a women’s team. According to the school’s athletic director, Alecia Shields, its inclusion will spark new opportunities for collegiate women athletes.

“The partnership with HBCU Wrestling gives our women student-athletes a platform to compete, grow, and inspire others,” shared Shields. “We are excited for this new chapter and the impact it will have for years to come.”

