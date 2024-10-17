HBCU by Jameelah Mullen Delaware State University Grad Gifts $200,000 To His Alma Mater Homecoming season is a time for giving back.







Delaware State University alum Norman Oliver gifted his alma mater a $200,000 donation. The school announced the donation during the university’s Homecoming Weekend on Oct 5.

The businessman graduated from the HBCU in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in social work.

Oliver owns Rock Solid Construction and founded Our Youth, a non-profit organization that builds affordable housing in Wilmington. He also founded NOR Enterprises, an organization that provides educational assistance, counseling, transportation, and other services to marginalized youth. For the past 40 years, he has hosted an annual Thanksgiving turkey drive.

Oliver says he was once considered an “at-risk” student, but credits his alma mater for changing his life.

“I was just a guy from the South Bridge Projects, but Delaware State helped me develop my leadership skills,” The Wilmington native told HBCU Gameday Newswire. “Without Delaware State College/Delaware State University, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Oliver said his leadership training started at the HBCU, where he served as President of the Freshman Class on the Men’s Council and in the DSC Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was elected President of the DSC’s Student Government Association in his senior year. The former Wilmington City Councilman also serves on Delaware State University’s Board of Trustees.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen said Oliver is donating to the HBCUs’ mission. “Storm is my friend, but that is not why he made such a historic contribution. He epitomizes our fundamental philosophy, ‘enter to learn, go forth to serve.’ He knows who we are and what we are trying to become and is doing all he can to ensure we reach our goals. Whether it is $100 a month or a regular representation of this grand institution, that is what Alumni support is all about,” Dr. Allen told HBCU Gameday Newswire.

