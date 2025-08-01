Delta Releases Nike Air Force 1s For Employees In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary

Delta Airlines is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving employees access to an exclusive pair of custom-designed Air Force 1 Lows.

Unveiled on July 30, the exclusive sneakers mark a special collaboration between Delta and Nike to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary, Sole Retriever reports. As stylish as they are, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Delta 100th Anniversary” shoes are reserved solely for Delta employees and can only be purchased through an internal employee portal.

The design stays true to the classic all-white Air Force 1 style, accented with metallic silver Swooshes outlined in Delta’s signature blue. That same blue is used for the embroidered Nike Air branding on the heel, while a custom “Delta 100 Years” logo appears on the woven tongue tag. A red embroidered Delta logo adds a final touch on the lateral heel.

A Delta x Nike Air Force 1 is being sold exclusively to Delta employees in celebration of the airline’s 100th Anniversary ✈️ pic.twitter.com/rJKzAIOln5 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 31, 2025

Sneakerheads expressed their love for the new kicks

“Does it come with pre-check and lounge access?” one Instagram user asked.

“Def gotta get a seat upgrade if you get on the flight with these on,” added another.

In March, Delta revealed a special design on its Airbus A321neo aircraft, created by Delta employee Aaliyah McNeal. The celebratory livery, unveiled at the newly renovated Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, features a distinctive swoosh in blue and silver tones and a large “100” emblem on the sides.

The unveiling marked the airline’s 100th anniversary. It was founded on March 2, 1925, as Huff Daland Dusters, Inc., the world’s first aerial crop-dusting company. Delta launched its first passenger flight in 1929 under the name Delta Air Service and officially became Delta Air Lines in 1945.

Delta has grown into one of the U.S. “Big Three” airlines and a globally recognized brand serving nearly 300 destinations across six continents.

