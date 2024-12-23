Delta Passenger Complains Over Being Moved From First Class To Accomodate Dog

“I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 minutes later get downgraded (to a worse seat than I previously had). I asked the desk agent what was going on, and she said, “Something had changed.”

He states that as he boards the plane, he looks at the seat he was supposed to be riding in and discovers not a person but a canine sitting on the floor at his “seat.”

He writes, “Okay, fine, I am disgruntled, but whatever; I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat … And now I’m livid.”

After seeing the service dog, he contacted Delta support to find out why he had to move from first class due to an animal. He did not like what he was told.

“I immediately chat Delta support, and they said, “You may be relocated for service animals,” and there is nothing they can do.

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have … What an absolute joke. 😅”

After hearing about other complaints from Delta customers claiming mistreatment from the airline, he now questions his loyalty to the airline.

“What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly? I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well. 😡”

RELATED CONTENT: Stephon Marbury Talks Creating The $15 ‘Starbury’ Shoe