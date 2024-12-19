News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Man Refuses To Allow Fellow Delta Passengers With Connecting Flights To Get Off Plane Ahead Of Him A video clip shows an airline passenger blocking others' attempts to get off a plane to catch a connecting flight.







A video clip has circulated online, revealing an airline passenger blocking others’ attempts to get off a plane to catch a connecting flight.

According to Atlanta Black Star, a passenger recorded an incident showing a man standing in the aisle waiting for passengers before him to get off the Delta flight. In contrast, passengers behind him asked him to allow them to pass so they could catch connecting flights. As is customary, the process usually allows the passengers in the front to leave the plane while the people in the back rows wait until the people in front of them retrieve their items and leave, allowing the next row to do the same.

However, Delta flight attendants also asked passengers to allow people who have connecting flights to be allowed off the plane first so they don’t miss their flight.

It appears that this passenger was following protocol, except that the woman who recorded the video asked the man to move to allow those passengers with connecting flights to leave the plane, but he refused.

The video shows the man holding up the line with no passengers immediately ahead of him. The flight attendant announces that passengers should allow people with connecting flights to disembark ahead of them. This prompts a woman with the username @lonniecheftastic to speak up for the people who want to catch their next flight.

She asks the man if he could allow the others to get by, and he responds, “Do you have a connection you need to make?”

Someone says, “We do, actually.”

The person filming the interaction says, “It’s a lot of people that would like to get by … this is weird.”

The man still refuses to move as the woman goes back and forth with him, trying to get him to move.

A flight attendant finally intervenes and moves in front of the man and another passenger, who gets up after the attendant approaches. He then instructs them to allow the other passengers to leave while the person filming gets up and moves past them to get off the flight.