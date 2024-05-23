Politics by Shanique Yates Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Has ‘No Record’ Of GA State Rep. Angela Moore’s Membership After Speculation From Social Media Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore is under fire for allegedly pretending to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta, a historically Black sorority, throughout her campaign.









Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore has been reelected to serve her community. However, the politician is under fire for allegedly pretending to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta, a historically Black sorority, throughout her campaign.

In a letter shared by the official Divine Nine organization on May 20, Delta revealed that there are “no records” to confirm Moore’s membership. The news was shared just one day before she won her primary reelection to District 91, News One reported.

“Although Ms. Moore continues to represent herself in various forums as a member of Delta Sigma Theta, there are no records to support her membership,” read the letter penned by the sorority’s southern regional director, Amaris L. Johnson.

“As it relates to the election of the Georgia State Representative District 91, there is only one candidate (Dee Hawkins-Haigler) that is a duly initiated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” Johnson continued in the letter, noting that they’ve received “numerous emails” questioning Moore’s status within the sorority.

Johnson clarified that the email was not sent to pledge support for any candidate and wished all of the Georgia members of Delta the very best in the past election.

“This email is not an endorsement for any candidate,” said Johnson. “However, I have received numerous emails regarding the membership status of candidate Angela Moore for the aforementioned position.”

While it is unclear when and where Moore misrepresented herself as a member of Delta, social media users did locate a 2021 tweet where she wished a Delta Sigma Theta a “Happy Founders Day.” It was also flagged that this incident occurred within the same year that she was first elected to serve the state of Georgia as a representative.

At this time, her official bio on Georgia’s state website, as well as the information on her reelection site, omits that Moore has any affiliation with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.