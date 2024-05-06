Macy’s Continues Partnership With The Divine Nine Via New Frat Collection

Clothing retailer Macy’s is donating $3 million to charities chosen by BGLOs, (Black Greek Letter Organizations) colloquially referred to as the Divine Nine, in addition to creating an exclusive menswear line inspired by the fraternities’ signature colors.

According to a press release, the collection is intended to complement the collaboration Macy’s established with their sister sororities in 2022.

Elwyn Mapps, Macy’s vice president of men’s sportswear and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., praised the collaboration.

“I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” Mapps said. “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood. Additionally, through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s will provide funding to a variety of foundations selected by The Divine Nine Fraternities to help create a brighter future with bold representation.”

OF THE DIVINE NINE® WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW COLLECTION pic.twitter.com/Ic5DRIuXmv — Omega Psi Phi® Fraternity (@OfficialOPPF) May 1, 2024

In recognition and celebration of the legacy and impact of the five historically Black-founded fraternities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) known as The Divine Nine®, Macy’s has developed an exclusive and versatile product collection. pic.twitter.com/F7mcsQpFyR — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) May 1, 2024

Brothers can now shop exclusive Phi Beta Sigma collections at Macy's, online and in select stores. Shop here: https://t.co/6gcF3dRg7M#pbs1914 #Sigma110 pic.twitter.com/V9aeNEniUY — Phi Beta Sigma (@pbs_1914) May 3, 2024

The collection has a wide variety of pieces, ranging from sport coats, neckwear, hats, and dress shirts to more casual attire such as polos and sweaters, and a starting price of $49.99. It was created in partnership with Tayion Collection, which was founded and designed by Montee Holland, a graduate of The Workshop at Macy’s. Additional pieces will be contributed by Stacy Adams and Macy’s own private brand label, Club Room.

The full catalog will be available in July 2024, according to Macy’s.

“For nearly 15 years, The Workshop at Macy’s has leveraged the brand’s resources and retail expertise to empower and amplify underrepresented businesses, creating one of the industry’s most comprehensive vendor accelerator program,” said Sherieka Smallwood-Morgan, director of retail strategy at Macy’s. “As part of Mission Every One, The Workshop at Macy’s is committed to expanding representation across retail by providing this year’s cohort, as well as future classes, with best-in-class programming and resources to fuel entrepreneurial development and growth.”

Since its inception in 2011, the program has provided over 200 diverse-owned businesses with development.

Macy’s plans to donate $3 million by the end of January 2025, and indicated in the press release that to date, it has given $1.75 million to education and research foundations of the Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities.

