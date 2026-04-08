News by Sharelle B. McNair ‘We Didn’t Forget:’ Democrats Continue To Call For Trump To Be Removed From Office Despite Iran Ceasefire More than 85 House Democrats called for Trump to be impeached including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).







Mere hours after President Donald Trump threatened Iran with annihilation, saying “a whole civilization will die” on April 7, he agreed to a two-week ceasefire,

The reprieve didn’t stop Democrats from wanting him gone, Axios reports.

Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment or removal by way of the 25th Amendment after the threat sent shockwaves across the internet and throughout Capitol Hill. More than 85 House Democrats called for Trump to be impeached, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet asking to remove Trump. Crockett showcased her disdain and the letter on X.

“We are watching a dangerous and unfit President drag this country toward catastrophe—and Republicans refuse to act. Invoke the 25th Amendment. Do your f*ck*ng job,” she wrote.

We are watching a dangerous and unfit President drag this country toward catastrophe — and Republicans refuse to act.



Invoke the 25th Amendment. Do your fucking job. pic.twitter.com/grnE6g2nsH — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 7, 2026

Democrats like Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona also want Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth out of office for his role in all this, making plans to file articles of impeachment against the former Fox News anchor.

Unlike Democrats, the Republican Party has been relatively quiet about its leader’s chaotic words, with only a few speaking out against him, according to CBS News.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas was one of the first to join Democrats and express sentiments of unease, announcing he does “not support the destruction of a ‘whole civilization.’”

“That is not who we are, and it is not consistent with the principles that have long guided America,” he wrote on X.

The United States of America must always be prepared to use overwhelming military force when necessary to defend our national security interests and protect Americans at home and abroad.



And, a President should have the latitude to make decisions to that end, but only to the… — Congressman Nathaniel Moran (@RepNateMoran) April 7, 2026

Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who switched his party affiliation from Republican to independent, urged the 47th president to dial back on the heightened escalation. “The United States does not destroy civilizations. Nor do we threaten to do so as some sort of negotiating tactic,” he said.

The shock of Trump’s threats went well beyond elected officials. Even those who once called themselves proud MAGA loyalists were taken aback. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia condemned the president’s threats. So did Candace Owens, the right-wing pundit.

“The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,” the podcast host wrote on X.

The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness. https://t.co/b60wlO4OuW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 7, 2026

Those who have been radio-silent on the threats against Iran include House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (SD).

Maybe there are more important things going on.

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