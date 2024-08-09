Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Video Reveals Former University Of Michigan Staffer Denard Robinson Passed Out Behind Wheel After Crashing Into Pole The former Michigan quarterback was arrested in April by Ann Arbor police and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated









Former University of Michigan Assistant Director of Player Personnel Denard Robinson was arrested in April by Ann Arbor police and charged with allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to MLive. TMZ Sports has obtained a video revealing that the former Michigan quarterback was allegedly passed out behind the wheel when officers arrived at the scene of the accident.

The alleged drunk driving accident took place on April 15 around 3:15 a.m. Robinson crashed into a street sign, and when police officers arrived on the scene, he was passed out in the driver’s seat. The footage shows the officers approaching the vehicle and seeing Robinson asleep at the wheel. As they loudly wonder if he is sleeping, Robinson appears to wake up from his slumber. They shine a flashlight in his face, and when he is aware they are standing there, he places his hands above his head.

The officers knocked on his closed window and asked him to open the door and place the car in park. They started to question him as they looked inside his vehicle. The video shows the interaction between Robinson and the police officers as they ask him where he lives and where he is coming from. He is allowed to exit the vehicle, and while talking, he seemingly slurs his words and tells the officers that he didn’t crash, although his car was rammed into a stop sign.

He is then asked to walk along a straight white line, where he almost tripped, and then asked to stand on one leg. After completing those tasks, he was asked if he would take a breathalyzer, but he refused, and then he was handcuffed and taken to jail.

MLive reported that Robinson was taken to the University of Michigan Medical Center. His blood was drawn, and it was determined that he had .158 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, which is twice the legal limit in Michigan. Robinson was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was terminated from the University of Michigan after the incident.

