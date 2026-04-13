Denim Tears Collabs With The Kaisokah Moko Jumbies To ‘Stilt’ Through NYC For Cultural Pride

The Kaisokah Moko Jumbies are stunting in their stilts with new fashion-forward outfits, courtesy of Denim Tears.

The Caribbean stilt dancing group partnered with Denim Tears for a high-rise walk through two New York City neighborhoods. Several of the dancers appeared in larger-than-life versions of the Black-owned streetwear brand.

Fashion Bomb Daily caught footage of the Jumbies making their way through the SoHo section in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

The partnership speaks to the parties’ shared values of cultural upliftment and Black diasporic pride. Denim Tears grew popular for its multilayered use of cotton. As a core fabric for its clothing, the brand has created a socially conscious message about the oppression endured by Black Americans during slavery.

The Kaisokah Jumbies, founded in 2010, have become household names for their culturally-infused dances on stilts. Performing at various events, including their annual participation in the West Indian American Day Carnival, they amplify Caribbean culture in every large step.

Together, the two forces have come together in a unique way, showcasing Denim Tears’ growing influence in the broader fashion industry through its distinct message. The founder, Tremaine Emory, has used the brand to comment on American history and Black people’s role within it.

“Most people don’t know that denim was originally called Negro cloth, and it was worn by slaves. Indigo dying was brought over from Africa and done by slaves,” explained Emory in a December 2025 interview with Complex. “So denim fabric started with oppression, started with slavery, and became this iconic American thing. It’s the most sold clothing item in the history of humanity.”

This partnership with the Moko Jumbies also furthers Emory’s mission of reconnection and reclamation, with the sky-high dancers wearing the brand’s signature “cotton wreath” on its blue denim silhouettes. With fans of both the dancing cohort and the fashion company taking note, the two entities continue to establish themselves as beacons of Black culture.

Emory continued, “You can’t understand humanity by just looking at horrible things, and you can’t understand humanity by just looking at the beautiful things that humans have done. You have to look at all of it. So I do my best to do that in my own way…but through my clothing brand.”

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