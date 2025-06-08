Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Denzel Washington To Join ‘Black Panther 3’ As Ryan Coogler Calls Him ‘Greatest Living Actor’ Washington will take on an undisclosed role that Coogler is currently writing.







Denzel Washington will soon make his way to Wakanda. The acclaimed actor will join the cast of “Black Panther 3,” as confirmed by its director Ryan Coogler.

Coogler shared the news during his guest appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast. When asked about the dream cast during the show’s “F–k With It or F–k Out of Here” June 5, Coogler did not hold his enthusiasm.

“That’s a big f–k with it,” he responded, according to E! News.

However, what role Washington will actually take on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unknown. Despite this, Coogler is writing a special character befitting the status of the acting legend.

He added, “There’s no fiction out there about that.”

Coogler went on to praise Washington and his legacy in Hollywood. While calling the 70-year-old “family,” he also referred to him as the “greatest living actor” who he can now finally work with.

“Denzel is family at this point,” he shared. “I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor. In terms of what he means to our culture? Forget about it, man.”

Although “Black Panther 3” has no official release date, the film can expect to make waves following 2022’s “Wakanda Forever.” The sequel’s other cast, including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o, are also expected to return.

While Coogler is fresh off the media tour for Sinners, which co-star former Black Panther actor and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan, Washington is setting up his last few roles before retirement. The actor previously hinted at his entry into the third installment of Black Panther before taking on a few Shakespeare adaptions.

“After that, I’m gonna do the film “Othello.” After that, I’m gonna do “King Lear.” After that, I’m gonna retire,” explained Washington.

However, his desires to take part in the superhero film come from his mutual appreciation of Coogler.

“It’s about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career,” Washington said on Australia’s Today. “I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

Now, the two Hollywood giants can finally join forces when “Black Panther 3” hits theaters in a few years. Marvel Studios, however, will have to shell out the big bucks to solidify Washington’s casting.

The two-time-Oscar winning actor reportedly takes home around $35 million per film these days. Fans of the actor can also catch him next in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.“

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Can Now Be Seen Through Streaming Services

