‘Sinners’ Can Now Be Seen Through Streaming Services

With all the hoopla surrounding Sinners, the Ryan Coogler-directed thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, if you haven’t seen it in a movie theater by now, you can now view it in your home.

If you haven’t left your home to see the box office smash hit, why do so now when you can watch it from the confines of your home?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is now available on several streaming platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video. The movie is available right now to rent or buy starting from $19.99 and can be seen in 4K Ultra HD, depending on the service and your system. Those on a budget or are in no rush to see the vampire film will be able to see the movie later this summer when it is released on HBO Max. A definitive date hasn’t been released yet, but it’s expected to land there in late August/early September.

Anyone with a subscription to the streaming service can view the movie without further payment.

If you still view movies on DVD, Blu-Ray, or 4K Ultra HD, you can purchase Sinners when it’s released on July 8. Pre-orders are being taken, and prices start at $19.95 (reg. $24.98) on Amazon.

Forbes reported that the movie will include digital bonus features:

“Dancing with the Devil: The Making of “Sinners” – featurette (32:35) Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other.​

Thicker than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins – featurette (10:45) Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation, and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances.​

Blues in the Night: The Music of “Sinners” – featurette (13:44) Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film.​

Spirits in the Deep South – featurette (7:58) Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the Deep South and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.”​

The Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of “Sinners” – featurette (10:51) Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film.​

Deleted Scenes (18:41) Includes deleted and/or extended scenes for a more immersive experience.”



Sinners, which stars Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers, was directed by Coogler, with whom Jordan has collaborated since 2013 when they worked together on the critically acclaimed drama Fruitvale Station.

The two have collaborated on seven movies: all three Rocky spinoff films, Creed, Creed II, and Creed III, and the Marvel movies Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

