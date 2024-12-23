Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Hallelujah! Denzel Washington Gets Baptized, Obtains Minister’s License At NYC Church Washington underwent the spiritual experience at the church he went to during his childhood.







Denzel Washington is giving his life to a higher power. The “Gladiator II” star recently received his minister’s license and was baptized at a church in New York City.

Washington participated in the religious ceremony at Kelly Temple Church of God on Dec. 21. Photos showed the acclaimed actor in a white robe with a burgundy stole, preparing for baptism. Spiritual Word re-shared images and clips of Washington undergoing what many consider a Christian rite of passage.

After the baptism, the newly ordained Minister Washington spoke at the pulpit. He promised his attendees that he would commit to bettering his church home and working for God. In his message, he also referenced the traditional Black spiritual song, “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

“There’s nothing He can’t do for you; the sky literally is the limit, and there’s no limit to the sky. Anything I can do, I will do for this church, For the Almighty… I just want to be in that number when the saints go marching in.

Washington also shared a story from his young adulthood. He spoke about sitting at his mother’s beauty salon while a fellow neighborhood woman prophesied that he would “travel the world and preach to many people.” Although it did not happen right away, Washington has now started the journey to spread the word of the Gospel.

According to the news outlet, Washington also added,

“It took a while, but I’m finally here…If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

Washington reportedly attended Kelly Temple in New York as a child. He decided to make this religious shift before his 70th birthday on Dec. 28.

Washington’s wife of 41 years, Pauletta Washington, was also present for his spiritual rebirth. She congratulated the multi-Oscar winner on his journey and called him a “great example” to their four children.

“You are the head of our house. You have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children and who know the difference… because we have shown them the difference. And this step has taken the next step. So, You’ve walked the waters… You’ve been dipped in the water,” explained his wife.

While Washington follows a new, God-focused path, he still will grace the movie screen to delight audiences as he has for generations.

