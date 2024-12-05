News by Kandiss Edwards Denzel Washington Drops Gems To 8 Lucky HBCU Students Denzel Washington bestows wisdom on 8 HBCU students.







Denzel Washington lent his wisdom to a new generation of students during a virtual event on Nov. 19. The roundtable discussion was an opportunity for eight students from seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to gain insight from the Gladiator ll star.

“This was a timeless & legendary moment to curate an HBCU roundtable discussion with eight current students and, of course, our hero, Mr. Denzel Washington — thank you for pouring your knowledge and wisdom into our next generation of future leaders! It’s always a blessing to receive guidance from experience as the torch is being passed,” said DJ Jae Murphy, who posted a snippet of the virtual roundtable on his Instagram account.

The students expressed their appreciation and admiration for the Training Day actor’s body of work. Denzel graciously wished the future creators well and prayed for their continued success.

“There’s no question about it — I have been blessed. There’s no question about you being the future. So, my prayer for you is that you take the baton in whatever your given field is and that you run with it. That you excel, which I know you are doing; that you would excel and do your best.”

Usually a recluse, Denzel has been promoting the Gladiator ll film, recently released in theaters. Fans and foes alike are seeing more Denzel than ever. The elder icon has been spreading his wisdom to anyone who will listen.

BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported on the Fences producer and star’s candor in his recent interviews. The Man On Fire actor revealed his longtime battle with substance abuse during an interview with Esquire.

“I never got strung out on liquor. I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that — which is what it was at first. And that’s a very sub­tle thing.”

The subtle taste of wine escalated into a habit of two bottles a day for the Othello actor. He admits his habit was destructive, but he claims the substance abuse never interfered with his work.

“The film veteran, who has over 65 acting credits under his belt, was able to discipline himself not to drink while filming a movie. But he admitted he would get right back to his habit once filming wrapped,” BE reported.

