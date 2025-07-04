Department Of Education Halts $7B In Funding For K-12 Schools

The Trump administration has put an abrupt hold on nearly $7 billion in federal funding intended for K-12 schools.

Effective July 1, the move has prompted widespread concern among educators, parents, and lawmakers. The hold leaves many school systems uncertain about the immediate and long-term impact on student programs.

The Department of Education notified states that the funds would not be released, citing a need to ensure spending aligns with the president’s priorities, Axios reported. Critics argue the action is unlawful.

Affected programs include after-school programs, summer learning programs, teacher professional development, English language acquisition, and support for migrant students. These programs collectively serve millions of children, many of whom come from low-income families. School leaders and advocacy groups warn of severe consequences. Districts that have already drafted budgets, planned services, and hired staff based on expected funding now face significant shortfalls.

Chris Reykdal, Washington state’s superintendent of public instruction, noted the decision could thrust several more school districts into extreme financial distress. In Alabama, some programs, such as the CARE Center, have halted student registration and hiring.

Jodi Grant, executive director of the Afterschool Alliance, described the funding freeze as “catastrophic” for families reliant on consistent programming for childcare and academic support.

“If these funds are not released very soon, we will quickly see more children and youth unsupervised and at risk, more academic failures, more hungry kids, more chronic absenteeism, higher dropout rates, more parents forced out of their jobs, and a less STEM-ready and successful workforce as our childcare crisis worsens dramatically,” Grant said in a statement.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, condemned the administration’s action as an “illegal usurpation of the authority of the Congress,” asserting it directly harms children.

In a statement, Sen. Patty Murray stressed that every day of delay forces districts to make difficult choices about staffing and services. She highlighted that Congress had approved this funding as part of a continuing budget resolution in March, which President Trump himself signed into law.

“President Trump himself signed this funding into law—but that isn’t stopping him from choking off resources to support before and after school programs, help students learn, support teachers in the classroom, and a lot more. The uncertainty he has created has already forced districts to delay hiring and other initiatives to help students. The only question left now is how much more damage this administration wants to inflict on our public schools.”

States like California and Texas stand to lose the most. Tony Thurmond, California’s state superintendent, stated the administration is “punishing children” when states do not align with Trump’s political ideology.

