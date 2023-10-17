Los Angeles Rams Derion Kendrick Arrested Several Hours After Game

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested around 12:50 a.m. Monday, hours after his team scored a 26-9 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

“We’re continuing to gather more information on that,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “Until then, I’m gonna just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don’t have the totality of it, other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning, and that’s kind of where we’re kind of at at that.”

TMZ reported that Kendrick was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that Kendrick is no stranger to being handcuffed. In March 2021, he was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C, after police officers found him sleeping in a car with a firearm on his lap.

“I [don’t] want to be quick to pass judgment before I know everything,” McVay said, “and so I care about these guys a whole lot. I want to continue to help them make all the right decisions and try to avoid situations like this.

“But I also know that life isn’t perfect. I’ve certainly made my mistakes, and how can we continuously educate guys on how to avoid these and then also understand all the layers that are involved in a situation like this before kind of dive deep into having an opinion and passing judgment.’ ”

Kendrick, in his second year, was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of last year’s NFL draft. He has played 21 games for the Rams, starting 12. He has 68 combined tackles and seven passes defensed.