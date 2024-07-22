Ravens’ Derrick Henry Drops $240K A Year On Body Maintenance To Stay In Top Shape

Many athletes prioritize their bodies during the season to stay in peak game shape. However, Derrick Henry, the running back for the Baltimore Ravens, takes this commitment to the next level. For Henry, maintaining his physique is a year-round practice, reportedly costing him $240,000 annually.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Henry’s financial adviser, Pete Kotos, stated that the Ravens player probably spends $240,000 a year on body maintenance. Henry gave a somewhat detailed look into what his day consists of when it comes to his diet and nutrition. As with most players, he has a personal chef who prepares his meals. It’s mostly natural and there are no fried foods, gluten, dairy, or artificial sugars included on his plate.

He stated that during the season, he won’t start eating until around 4 or 5 p.m. He mentioned that he would then eat another meal, usually around 8 p.m. But, when the season is over, he will eat his first meal around 1 p.m.

“I probably eat three chicken breasts, some rice, and broccoli,” he told the media outlet. “Then I have some gluten-free pancakes, scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, home fries, and some steak.”

His diet and his natural ability to play his position very well are working out for him. He has had 1,757 more rushing years since the 2018 season. Add to that, 37 more broken tackles and 27 more rushing touchdowns than any other football player in the NFL.

The New York Post reported that Henry, who spent his first eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, signed a two-year, $16 million contract earlier this year, including $9 million guaranteed in 2024. Over the last six seasons, the running back has run for 8,268 yards and 80 touchdowns, making him one of the best at his position.

