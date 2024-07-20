Terrell Owens Blames Tom Brady For Blocking His NFL Comeback In 2021

Former NFL player Terrell Owens revealed recently that he tried to make a comeback several years ago after retiring from football, but was ignored by one of the greatest quarterbacks to hit the field.

According to Pro Football Talk, Owens appeared on the Bubba Dub Show and told the host that he was willing to come out of retirement in 2021. This was right as the season ended for the year during week 17. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the New York Jets. This was the last game that wide receiver Antonio Brown played in. Tom Brady was the quarterback. Before the game ended, Brown infamously took off his jersey and shoulder pads and sprinted off the field before the game was over.

That was a nationally televised game and when Owens witnessed that, he thought he could contact Brady to see if he could replace Owens since the team was heading to the playoffs. Yet, Owens had been out of the league since 2012 plus he was 48 years old at the time. He expressed that he reached out to Brady through mutual friends, but never heard back from the future Hall of Famer.

“Tom Brady ignored me,” Owens revealed. “The year that AB went crazy…they just needed somebody to fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver position. I reached out to him through Randy and some other people, just to come in and play third down and red zone situations. This dude ignored me. It just shows you the lack of respect there, but then when they get in front of you they want to act like they respect you.”

No telling why Owens would have thought that Brady or the Buccaneers would have just welcomed him on the team since he hadn’t played in nine years–and the season was already over. Nevertheless, Owens blames the retired quarterback for denying his comeback plans.

