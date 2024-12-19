Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Michael Vick New Head Football Coach At Norfolk State University 'It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University…looking forward to coming back home.'







Michael Vick says he has been hired as the head football coach for the Norfolk State University Spartans.

According to a Facebook post by the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Vick accepted the position after being considered by Norfolk (NSU) and Sacramento State.

“It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University… looking forward to coming back home.. ”

The 2001 No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons has never held a coaching position but has a history of success as a quarterback.

Although there has been no official press release from NSU confirming the news, the school has been in the market for a football head since firing Dawson Odums on Nov. 26. Over four years of leading the team, Odums was 15-31.

In an interview with The Virginian-Pilot, Vick said he had spoken with Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Spartans Athletic Director Melody Webb. They reportedly contacted him about the position, and he was intrigued about taking it even though he had never been a head coach.

“I know how to lead and what it takes,” Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl selecion, told The Virginian-Pilot.

Vick started his football career at Ferguson and Warwick High School, where he played football before starring Virginia Tech. Vick played with the Falcons from 2001 until 2007., when the NFL suspended him indefinitely for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring.

According to CNN, Vick pleaded guilty to a federal charge and was sentenced to 23 months in prison. In 2009, the NFL reinstated Vick after he served 21 months in jail and two months of home confinement.

The Philadelphia Eagles gave Vick a second chance. He spent five seasons in Philly before playing for the New York Jets in 2014 and the Pittsburgh Steelers a year later. Vick officially retired in 2017.

