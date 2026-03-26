Rapper Desiigner Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Recording artist Desiigner, once signed to Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music, has been arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Brooklyn rapper, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was taken into custody on Monday, March 23, in South Carolina after an alleged incident involving the mother of his child. Desiigner was booked at 11:24 a.m. and was released after posting a $1,500 bond the next day at 1:08 p.m., according to records obtained by the media outlet.

He is scheduled for a bench trial on May 6.

TMZ reported that the victim said the incident occurred when the “Panda” rapper came home that day. She alleged that he was angry and started yelling at her, and threw the car keys. As she prepared to leave to run an errand, she claimed he took the keys from her, ripping her sweatpants in the process. He then grabbed their child, and after placing the child into a car seat outside the home, she was thrown to the ground when she tried to intervene.

She said she suffered minor scratches to her lower back and to her arm during the incident. By the time police officers arrived, Desiigner had left the home. The child did not witness the incident, according to police. The mother of Desiigner’s child said that the incident was caught on video but that she could not access the camera system.

Desiigner’s mugshot has begun circulating on social media following news of his arrest.

Mugshot of Desiigner after he was arrested Monday in South Carolina on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/sd7ivpQmK9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2026

This is not Desiigner’s first brush with the law. He was arrested in 2023 after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota charged the recording artist with a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft. He was flying in first class when he was reportedly seen exposing himself several times while allegedly masturbating in his seat.

Desiigner entered a guilty plea that gave him two years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He had to pay a fine of $5,000, and publicly apologize to the flight attendants.

The rapper was also arrested for drug and gun posseession in 2016.

The rapper has made a comeback. His latest song is, no joke, titled “Relax.” The video was released several weeks ago.

Desiigner became known after independently releasing his hit single, “Panda,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

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