Kanye West Apologizes For Sexually Explicit Kamala Harris Post And Praises Trump On Social Media







On Feb. 1, Kanye West made a series of unhinged posts to his X account, including snippets of a text exchange with Elon Musk and a now-deleted confession that he wanted to have sex with Kamala Harris before she lost to Trump, which he later apologized to the politician’s children for.

According to Newsweek, West’s tirade also included praise for Donald Trump, who has increasingly distanced himself from the rapper, and a proclamation that he is once again a billionaire, a claim that does not seem to be grounded in reality according to Forbes’ valuation of his net worth.

The rapper apologized to Harris’ children, but not Harris directly, although Harris does not have biological children, she is the step-mother of her husband, Doug Emhoff’s two children from a previous relationship.

West also referred to the post about Harris in another post, and swore fealty to Trump.

“The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control Black people no more. Trump 4 life,” the rapper wrote.

West also later wrote, “Kamala seems like a very nice human[.] I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

According to Vox, in 2022, West brought Nick Fuentes, a noted white supremacist along with him to eat with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which created controversy for both West and Trump.

Undaunted, West went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show, and attempted to peddle antisemitism on that show, but was surprisingly met with pushback from Jones.

Later, on a separate appearance on The Alex Jones Show, West openly praised Hitler and Germany’s Nazi party, at one point saying that he “loves” Nazis and “likes” Hitler and said that “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”

Even after all of these indications that West remains committed to spreading virulent anti-semitism, once Musk bought Twitter and subsequently renamed the platform X, West was welcomed back on the platform alongside all of the other Nazis and hate groups whom the former owners of Twitter would have banned without a second thought.

West’s comments about Harris also follow a familiar thread, in a 2018 column for Teen Vogue, Jenn M. Jackson traced the threads of what they described as West’s obsession with whiteness, patriarchy, and power.

As Jackson writes, “West’s embrace of Trump — a president whose policies actively harm marginalized groups and especially Black Americans — is indicative of his beliefs. Kanye’s ideas about race, gender, and politics highlight the deeper commitments to misogynoir and anti-Blackness that too many Black men exhibit when those behaviors grant greater access to power.”

They continued, “When Black men actively participate in patriarchy and sexism, as Kanye does by aligning with Trump, they reinforce the very systems that harm all Black people, harking back to the distorted images of the fictional “Uncle Tom” character, whose prime interest is seeking the favor of white people.”

