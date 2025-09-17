Media by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Detavio Samuels Debunks Dame Dash’s Claim That He Is ‘Chairman Of Revolt’ Samuels shared an internal email giving Revolt employees clarity on its current leadership.







Detavio Samuels has set the record straight on Dame Dash’s claims that he is the new chairman of Revolt.

Dash made headlines after asserting that he has taken over the media company as interim chairman. While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder revealed unconfirmed news that his platform, AmericaNu, had entered into a partnership with the media company.

Despite claiming he’s on the “pathway to acquisition” with Revolt, the media company’s leadership shut down the rumored buyout. The Shade Room released a screenshot of an internal email sent by Revolt’s current CEO, Detavio Samuels.

While sharing more insight into the reality of the situation, Samuels gave Dash his due props as a legendary figure in the game.

“Dame Dash is a Hip Hop Pioneer with a proven track record as a creator. Yes, we’ve been in conversations about potential partnerships–things like licensing his shows and films for REVOLT. But there is no signed deal. He is not the chairman of our company,” he said directly to employees.

Samuels further clarified that no acquisition is underway, leaving more questions about Dash’s claims to the contrary. He also denied a statement he allegedly made, as shared on Vibe. The quote detailed how he believed it “made sense to do business” with Dash, which Samuels claims he never said.

He continued, “There is no acquisition path on the table. The quote from me in VIBE is completely fabricated. I never said any of that.”

However, Dash continues to stand ten toes on his new gig. According to an updated note on the VIBE article, Dash still upholds his truth that he is the chairman.

“Dash, however, remains adamant that his interim position with REVOLT TV is legitimate,” stated the publication.

In light of the confusion, Dash exposed text messages with Samuels in an effort to prove his case. While revealing that discussions were in place to become Revolt’s owner, the evidence still left fans uncertain about whether the transition had been completed.

Dash has continued to reach out to Samuels on social media to set the record straight on who is really running Revolt.

