'A Tireless Warrior': Former Detroit Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick Dies At 80
The congresswoman served in the U.S. House from 1997 until 2011.







Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick’s family announced her death in a statement obtained by the Associated Press, where they praised her for her “unyielding commitment“ to the city of Detroit.

“She will be deeply missed, not only by her family and friends, but by the entire Detroit community that she loved so dearly,” the statement said.

Cheeks Kilpatrick became the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. House after her election in 1996. She served in the House for 14 years, during which she dedicated much of her time to the Appropriations Committee. The congresswoman was recognized for securing more than $70 million in federal funds for her district, including $1.5 million for the purchase of alternative-fuel buses and $500,000 for the city’s summer youth program. Additionally, she obtained funding for a pre-college engineering instruction program, children’s television programming, and enhanced rehabilitation services at the Detroit Medical Center.

Cheeks Kilpatrick led the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in 2007 and 2008, during which time the caucus helped pass a series of bills, including funding for Hurricane Katrina victims, a bill supporting farmers, an increase in the minimum wage, and the expansion of the State Children’s Health Insurance Program. The CBC honored the Congresswoman, noting that she paved the way for other Black women in politics.

“Congresswoman Kilpatrick’s life was a testament to purpose, perseverance, and profound love for her community. We honor her contributions and celebrate a life that uplifted so many,” the group wrote in a statement.

Born Carolyn Jean Cheeks in Detroit, she graduated from Detroit High School of Commerce. She earned a B.S. from Western Michigan University and an M.S. from the University of Michigan in 1977. The mother of two worked as a high school teacher from 1979 to 1996.

She is survived by her two children, Ayanna and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and eight grandchildren.

