Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Detroit Lions’ GM Looks To Redefine NFL Front Offices: ‘We Need More Black Presidents’ Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is working to make NFL front offices more diverse and reflective of their players and communities.







Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is leveraging his success to diversify NFL front offices and better reflect players and the communities they represent.

Since being hired as the Lions GM in 2021, Holmes has become the third Black GM in NFL history, following Ozzie Newsome and Jerry Reese, both of whom have supported him along the way. Now, with six Black GMs in the league, including Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Ryan Poles, Andrew Berry, Chris Grier, and Terry Fontenot, Holmes has launched initiatives and recruitment efforts aimed at increasing Black representation in NFL front offices.

“It’s so many paths that you can take, and it doesn’t have to be just playing or coaching,” Holmes told ESPN. “… We need more Black [team] presidents. So, what can we do on our part to give others opportunities to become a [team] president?”

Holmes’ proven track record as a GM made him a standout hire following his success with the Los Angeles Rams. As the second Black GM in Lions history, Holmes, alongside coach Dan Campbell, orchestrated one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent NFL memory, leading Detroit to consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024, including an NFC Championship Game in 2023 and a franchise-record 15 wins last season, largely driven by players he drafted, signed, or acquired.

His success in Detroit follows his 18 seasons in the Rams’ front office, rising from a public relations intern in 2003 to director of college scouting. There, he played a key role in drafting Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, cornerstones of the Rams’ Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2022. Even in his first season with Detroit, Rams GM Les Snead credited Holmes for helping assemble the roster that won Super Bowl LVI.

When building his Lions front office, Holmes prioritized hiring Black executives he knew were ready for bigger roles. He selected former NFL player Ray Agnew as assistant GM after four years working with Holmes as the Rams’ director of pro scouting. Holmes also created the Scouting Advancement Department in 2021, appointing Mike Martin to lead the unit focused on enhanced college and pro scouting.

Martin has since moved on to become Notre Dame football’s general manager, reflecting Holmes’ commitment to developing Black leaders beyond the playing field and coaching ranks.

“I just try to make sure guys are in a position to succeed,” Holmes said, also citing the Fritz Pollard Alliance for helping him and other minority candidates land opportunities in coaching, front office, and scouting. “And look, they’ve gotta be qualified. Black, white, brown, purple … whatever color. They’ve gotta be qualified and good regardless.”

Building on his legacy, Holmes launched the Wally Triplett Fellowship in fall 2024, a program that provides two minority college students with hands-on experience in professional sports and front-office roles. Named for Lions legend Wally Triplett, the first African American drafted to play in the NFL in 1949, the fellowship features four six-month rotations across the organization.

Current fellows Alexis Williams (Notre Dame) and Myles Gresham (Saginaw Valley State) are in their second year, gaining experience in marketing, stadium events, team operations, corporate partnerships, and community relations.

“Do all these rotations to give these experiences outside of just coaching and scouting so those were some of the things we wanted to do to make sure we were giving other kids a chance,” Holmes said.

As a Black GM leading a team in a predominantly Black city and league, Holmes recognizes that his influence goes beyond the front office. Many Lions players view him as a role model who strengthens the connection between the team and management, building mutual respect throughout the organization.

“You look at an NFL roster and the majority of it is African American players,” Holmes said. “So, just to be able to relate, connect with them, talk with them … and I just think that it’s good to see for younger generations. So, just as I was looking to an Ozzie Newsome and a Jerry Reese and Rick Smith, hopefully I can be that same model for that younger generation.”

RELATED CONTENT: Detroit Lions Player Morice Norris In Stable Condition After Traumatic Injury