Photo by aboodi vesakaran: https://www.pexels.com/photo/flag-of-jamaica-13913322/ Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill This Detroit Liquor Store Is Pouring Up A New Business Model With Art, Jamaican Food, And Spirits A family-owned Detroit liquor store is expanding beyond traditional retail by creating space for local artists, Black-owned beverage brands, and Jamaican food







Detroit’s Black-owned Liquor Basket is demonstrating how independent retailers can expand their business footprint by combining traditional commerce with culture, food, and opportunities for other entrepreneurs.

Located at 3643 Gratiot Ave., near the Faygo factory on Detroit’s east side, Liquor Basket has evolved from a neighborhood liquor store into a multifaceted business destination featuring a local art gallery, Black-owned beverage brands, and Jamaican cuisine. The family-owned business opened in 2020, with artist and owner Dominick Lemonious helping shape its creative direction, reports Axios Detroit. By approximately 2023, the retail operation had begun incorporating an art gallery, creating additional opportunities to showcase and sell work from local artists.

That concept has since developed into Push Gallery, an art space operating inside the store. The gallery displays and sells artwork while hosting arts-focused community events. Its presence gives independent artists another avenue to reach customers without relying exclusively on traditional gallery spaces.

The business is also creating opportunities for food entrepreneurs. Jamaica Mi Hungry 313 began operating a walk-up carryout window at Liquor Basket this fall, adding another revenue-generating business to the location. Its menu includes Jamaican favorites such as jerk chicken and oxtail, giving customers another reason to visit beyond purchasing traditional convenience-store merchandise.

The jerk chicken meal, priced at $17, is among the restaurant’s offerings.

For Liquor Basket, the approach creates a business environment where multiple entrepreneurial ventures can benefit from shared customer traffic. Rather than limiting its commercial identity to alcohol sales, the establishment brings together retail, food service and creative enterprise under one roof.

The strategy also aligns with the store’s commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurship. In addition to its traditional inventory, Liquor Basket features Black-owned wine and liquor brands, providing those products with another retail platform.

The business’s official website also highlights its Push Gallery programming, Black-owned products and opportunities for vendors, reinforcing its broader focus on culture and community-centered commerce.

Its next planned exhibition, “Family Over Everything,” will invite artists to explore the people, experiences and generations that have shaped their lives. Organizers are also planning a late-November event featuring an art exhibition, wine tasting and a DJ.

The expansion offers a look at how neighborhood businesses can create additional value by collaborating with entrepreneurs in complementary industries. For independent retailers, partnerships with artists and food vendors can introduce new audiences, diversify the customer experience and create additional reasons for repeat visits.

Liquor Basket’s evolution also adds to Detroit’s broader landscape of Black entrepreneurship, where ownership, cultural expression and community engagement intersect.

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