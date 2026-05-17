Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Detroit Native Marcel Smith Opens Chick-Fil-A Near His Childhood Neighborhood The restaurant officially opened on April 2 and is expected to provide about 120 jobs in the Downriver community







Detroit native Marcel Smith is bringing a local vision of leadership and community investment to Michigan’s fast-food scene. He has become the owner-operator of a new Chick-fil-A location in Lincoln Park.

The restaurant officially opened on April 2 and is expected to provide about 120 jobs in the Downriver community, according to the company announcement. This new location adds to over 20 Chick-fil-A restaurants already operating in metro Detroit, as the company continues to grow in Michigan.

“Opening a restaurant so close to where I grew up is a full-circle moment for me. As the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Lincoln Park, my goal is for guests and team members to feel known and cared for, and for this restaurant to serve as a positive anchor for my family and the community,” he said in a press release.

For Smith, this opening is more than just launching a franchise. The former basketball player and Detroit Public Schools graduate sees it as a “full-circle moment” related to giving back to the communities that shaped him. Smith earned a degree in international business from Houston Christian University. He has also gained experience in youth coaching, financial advising, and Chick-fil-A’s leadership development program.

The company stated that Smith trained in restaurants throughout the country before taking on ownership. This training prepares operators to manage daily business operations and engage with the local community. His Lincoln Park restaurant offers dine-in, carryout, drive-thru, and delivery services.

Smith’s journey also reflects Chick-fil-A’s broader growth strategy in Michigan. This expansion is expected to create thousands of new jobs across the state.

Chick-fil-A’s expansion in Michigan has increasingly focused on local leadership and community-oriented ownership models. New restaurants in cities like Auburn Hills, Flint, and Detroit have similarly prioritized hiring local workers, food donation efforts, and mentorship opportunities.



Smith mentioned that his long-term goal goes beyond just serving customers. He wants the restaurant to be a resource for mentorship, job opportunities, and leadership development for young people in the Detroit area.

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