Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black-Owned Tea House Reopens In Detroit, Partners With Bookstore To Revive City’s West Side Nice's Tea House is serving warm cups and community investment with its new home.







The Black-owned Nice’s Tea House does more than provide warm cups of its specialty teas. The shop, founded in 2022, has a new home to delight Detroiters as they engage with one another for a bigger purpose.

Nice’s new space inside the Howard Family Bookstore, another Black-owned business, takes over a revamped building on Detroit’s west side. Since its April 15 grand opening, locals have flocked to the area, making it a new beacon of the city’s evolving culture.

The decision to revamp the business model comes from Nice’s owner, Antonice Strickland, who wanted to ground the tea house’s mission to better Detroit.

Despite successful pop-ups and partnerships, Strickland knew that Nice’s could fulfill her vision if it were established in one place.

“Nice’s Tea House has always been rooted in intention, creating space for people to slow down, connect, and take care of themselves,” said Strickland in a press release. “The intention hasn’t changed. The method has. This next chapter is about partnership, about presence, and about building something that truly lives in community.”

The tea house’s placement on Puritan Avenue further fulfills this purpose of community, bringing natives to patronize and uplift the surrounding area.

While Detroit has grappled with urban decay that has impacted its infrastructure, homegrown initiatives like these have sought to combat this decline. Furthermore, Strickland wants to change the narrative surrounding the wellness movement, emphasizing accessibility and communal focus in her own approach.

“Wellness isn’t new to us,” Strickland added. “It’s in how we gather, how we care for ourselves, how we pause. Tea is just one way to reconnect to that.”

Now, residents can sip on a cup of Audacious Detroit Chai or other specialty blends that pay homage to the owner’s native roots. Alongside the Howard Family Bookstore, Nice’s Tea House has greater plans to redevelop the area through neighborhood investment and engagement.

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