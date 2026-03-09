News by Sharelle B. McNair Gross! Detroit Police Officer Arrested Amid Accusations Of Stealing Explicit Photos From Detained Woman’s Phone “It is just kind of scary to think that you’re someone who is here to protect people, that’s your job, that’s what you’re supposed to do, and yet you chose to do something like that."







Derond Crawford, a member of the Detroit Police Department, has been accused of stealing explicit photos from a woman’s phone while she was detained, CBS News Detroit reports.

Crawford is charged with one count each of using a computer to commit a crime, common-law offenses, and interfering with electronic communications.

He has suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, the Detroit Police Department said.

“The alleged actions are concerning and do not represent the overwhelming majority of Detroit Police officers who maintain a high level of conduct and professionalism that they have sworn to uphold,” the department said.

Crawford allegedly stole close to 11 explicit photos from the woman’s phone and sent them to himself. After learning she filed a complaint, Crawford allegedly went to her home, off duty and in a police car, and lied to other residents that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

His bond has been set at $100,000, which, if posted, will require the officer to wear a GPS device while on house arrest.

In addition, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said he will be banned from using social media or a computer or device unless it’s for professional or court-related purposes, and will be forbidden from contacting or visiting the woman, reaching out to witnesses, and possessing weapons.

The victim, Samantha Thomason, called the ordeal “kind of scary” and said she knew something was off at the very beginning. According to WXYZ Detroit, she first encountered the officer at a gas station. She was later pulled over for driving without insurance and arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

She said she became suspicious when Crawford got ahold of her phone during the stop, but couldn’t confirm anything until she was bonded out the next morning.

“It is just kind of scary to think that you’re someone who is here to protect people, that’s your job, that’s what you’re supposed to do, and yet you chose to do something like that,” Thomason said.

“When you initially first seen even the text just sent to the number, it was a sexual video off of my phone. So I already knew that was weird because I didn’t have access to my phone at this time. The only people who had my phone were the two officers who arrested me.”

Thomason said once reality hit her, she texted the number from a different phone saying, “I will be reporting you because you sent my nudes.”

Crawford has spent a little less than five years on the force, working with the 5th Precinct’s Special Operations Unit, but Thomason wants him punished to the greatest extent. “He should be in jail. He should, for one, definitely lose—you should not be a police officer at all,” she said.

Crawford is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

