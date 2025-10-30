Detroit Cop Faces Judge in Virtual Court Without His Trousers

An embarrassing moment took place during a virtual court hearing involving a Detroit police officer who appeared on camera sitting down without pants.

According to Click on Detroit, the incident occurred Oct. 27 during a 36th District Court hearing in Judge Sean Perkins’ courtroom. The case was against a woman who was charged with reckless driving and public intoxication. A police officer appears on screen as he is sworn in; he raises his hand, announces his name as Officer Jackson, and provides his badge number. He is wearing a shirt and a police badge, but he is seen in front of his camera, sans pants.

Immediately, the prosecutor notices that Officer Jackson is not wearing pants and brings it to the judge’s attention. The judge notices as well, takes another look at the screen, and then asks the officer, ”You got some pants on, officer?”

After seemingly fumbling over his words, Jackson then admits he is not wearing any pants and responds by saying, “No, sir.” As he replied, he raised the camera so his legs would not be visible.

Acting as if nothing had happened, the judge continued questioning the woman charged with the alleged crime. During the proceeding, Jackson no longer appears on screen.

The Metro Detroit News reported that it reached out to the Detroit Police Department after the incident.

“The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings,” said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison in a written statement. “The involved officer’s actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.”

“Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”

